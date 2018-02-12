Imran invites Ch Nisar to join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to become part of his party. There was no immediate response from Nisar.

PTI chairman also maintained that his party could consider supporting Nisar, if he contested the general election as an independent candidate. Nisar was Imran’s college fellow in Lahore, where they played cricket together.

Imran expressed these views during an interaction with media persons here. A day earlier, he had a meeting with a group of anchorpersons. The PTI chairman contended that one has to have a bigger heart in politics at times.

About the prospects of joining hands with Pakistan People’s Party, Imran said that an alliance with BiIawal means an alliance with Asif Zardari, which is impossible. However, he said that both Zardari and Nawaz Sharif could be pardoned, if they brought back their wealth stashed abroad.

Regarding his political alliance with Maulana Samiul Haq, he said that Sami was PTIs’ ally and additional votes could be given to him during the upcoming Senate elections.

He welcomed his party's decision not to quit the assemblies but he conceded to have considered the option of saying goodbye to the legislatures. PTI chairman said that it appeared the general election would take place on time. Imran has been demanding holding of early polls.

If in power, he said, that they would push for holding of the Senate elections directly. He said that they had finalised six names for the Upper House of Parliament.

While finalising the PTI candidates for the Senate elections, he claimed to have been offered by Rs400 million for a Senate ticket. He did not mention the individual, who had made the offer. Imran also charged that PPP and PML-N were using money to pocket the seat of Senate chairman.

He claimed with the formation of a caretaker government in the run-up to general election, many would quit PML-N. Imran alleged that all news about his personal life was being leaked by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and charged that the DG of this agency was like personal servant to the Sharif family.

He urged the Supreme Court to hold day-to-day hearing of the petition against Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who he again called a security risk. “His statement of putting our own house in order is an attack on the national security,” he alleged.

About former president general Pervaiz Musharraf, he said that the government itself had sent him abroad.

Imran reiterated that he had great reservations about the Election Commission of Pakistan. He has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of free, fair and transparent elections in the presence of the incumbent Commission.