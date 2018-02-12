KP NAB initiates probe against 2 accused in modarba case

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) has initiated probe against two persons for cheating public in the name of muddaraba business.

A press release said the accused Maulana Saeedul Wahab and Momail Khan lured general public into investing their hard earned money in their fake Muddaraba business on the promise that they would be paid huge profit on their investment.

The accused persons after few months not only stopped paying profits but also refused to pay back original invested money of innocent people and disappeared from the scene.

The NAB asked the affectees to approach office of the director general, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PDA Complex, Block-III, Phase-V, Hayatabad, Peshawar, for registering their claims during office hours.