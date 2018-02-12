Senate body takes notice of killing of two Chinese

Islamabad: Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Saturday took a notice of the killing of two Chinese nationals in Karachi and sought the report from Inspector General Police Sindh to update the committee with ongoing investigations.

The notice was sent to Interior Ministry and IG Police Sindh while seeking the update report on the investigations on the killing of two Chinese nationals in Karachi and directed the IG Sindh Police to appear before the committee and brief on the steps taken by the Sindh police for the protection of Chinese working in Sindh.

Rehman Malik suspects that the attack on the Chinese nations will be a conspiracy and India may be involved in it. The Interior Ministry was also directed to give detailed briefing to the committee on the steps taken for the protection and provision of the security to the Chinese working in Pakistan.