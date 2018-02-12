Business community for urgent passing of rent control act for Islamabad

Islamabad: Business community Sunday urged the government for taking appropriate measures to pass the amended rent control act for Islamabad during the 52nd session of the National Assembly, which will start today (Monday).

Talking to delegation of local traders, Senior Vice President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Naveed said the prime minister in a recent meeting with business leaders had promised for early promulgation of rent control act in Islamabad.

He urged for passing the amended bill of rent control act in 52nd session of National Assembly, which will start from February 12, to resolve this longstanding issues of local traders once for all.

Muhammad Naveed appealed to the prime minister to honor his promise for promulgation of new rent law in Islamabad as without the said law, traders were being evicted from shops forcefully and this situation has created lot of concerns in the trading community of the federal capital as they were feeling insecure about their future.

He also urged the government for paying urgent attention to this serious issue and arrange the early passage of rent restriction law from the parliament so that traders could fully focus on the growth of business activities.

Yousaf Rajput President of Traders Welfare Association Blue Area Islamabad, Muhammad Hussain General Secretary of Traders Welfare Association, Super Market, Islamabad, Raja Abdul Majeed and Amin Pirzada said with the consensus of all stakeholders an amended bill of rent restriction law for Islamabad was prepared that was presented in the National Assembly by MNAs Mian Abdul Manan and Asad Umar a long time ago.

They said the local administration has also cleared the said bill after its thorough scrutiny, but it was still lying pending in the National Assembly.

Sheikh Jamshed, President of PML-N Traders Wing Islamabad said his wing was fully supportive of the genuine demand of traders for a balanced rent control act in Islamabad as it was badly needed so that they could promote business activities in a secure and peaceful environment.