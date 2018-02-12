KP people feel hoodwinked thru slogan of ‘change’: Hoti

LAKKI MARWAT: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti on Sunday said that instead of bringing about any change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as promised, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had compelled Pakhtuns to stage sit-in outside the residence of PTI chief Imran Khan in Islamabad for acceptance of their genuine demands.

"The only change the residents of militancy-hit province witnessed is to go to Islamabad and hold protest demonstrations outside the residence of Imran Khan in Banigala," the ANP leader said, adding, that the so-called champion of change was least concerned about problems being faced by Pakhtuns especially the residents of southern districts.

He was speaking at a big public meeting in Naurang town. Other speakers included Senator Baz Muhammad Khan, former MPA Yasmeen Zia and ANP district president advocate Sadruddin Marwat.

A former candidate of district council Hayatullah Kakakhel along with relatives and supporters announced joining the party on the occasion.

Haider Hoti said that the provincial rulers should tell the people what kind of change they brought on the soil of Pakhtuns during the last over four and half years.

He added that the PTI chief used the soil of Pakhtuns as a place for experiment as he wanted to deceive the masses in Punjab in the upcoming polls like he did in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 general elections.

He held the PTI-led government responsible for increase in deprivations of Pakhtuns and said that the party having the false slogan of naya Pakistan (new Pakistan) could not win election in Punjab.

He also criticised PTI leadership for criminal silence over rape and murder incidents of women and children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Imran raised voice against happening of such incidents in Punjab but he and his party leaders did not bother to condemn the murder and rape incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and console the affected families, he added.

He also criticised Chief Minister Pervez Khattak for not visiting the house of slain female medical student Asma Rani and his government's failure to arrest the prime suspect in the murder case. The ANP chief said that besides spreading a net of uplift schemes across the province his party defeated terrorism and maintained peace by rendering great sacrifices.

He said that ANP would set up full-fledged varsities in Lakki Marwat, Tank and Hangu districts if came to power as a result of upcoming elections.

He also announced that he would soon visit Frontier Region Lakki Marwat and other southern districts to address public gatherings and workers conventions so as to uncover the real face of present government before masses.

Later, he went to the residence of slain medical student Asma Rani in Naurang town and offered fateha for her departed soul. He condemned the murder incident and expressed sympathies with Ghulam Dastagir, father of killed student and members of the bereaved family.