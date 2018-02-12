State institutions reformed in KP: Khattak

KOHAT: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said here on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had reformed the state institutions.

Speaking at a public gathering here, he accused the previous government of destroying institutions and introducing a culture of corruption and nepotism in the province. Former Governor Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah, Jamait Ulma-e- Islam-Sami (JUI-S) leader Maulana Yousaf Shah were also present at the meeting. The chief minister said the people had voted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to power and it was accountable to the electorate. Pervez Khattak said the PTI government had honoured all the promises made to the voters and brought about a change in the province. He said the PTI government was against corruption and corrupt practices.

Pervez Khattak said earlier the education sector was in turmoil due to the corrupt rulers, adding his government spent Rs35 billion on the sector for improvement. The chief minister added that provincial government also spent Rs130 billion on the development work so far.

Pervez Khattak believed the provincial government had done a lot of uplift work in the southern part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The chief minister announced ownership rights to the people living on the Jarma state land, Chambee, Behzadi Chakarkot and Shahpur. He also announced establishment of a hospital in the PK-39 constituency. The Jarma state land is spread over 11,595 kanal of area. People had been living there since long and did not have ownership documents.

Meanwhile, Pervez Khattak visited the residence of Captain Jazibur Rehman, who was martyred recently in a terrorist attack in Swat. He condoled with the family members of a martyred soldier.