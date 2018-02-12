10 women injured in roof collapse

HAFIZABAD: More than 10 women were injured when a roof collapsed at Rahgo Syedan village on Sunday. The marriage ceremony of two daughters of Noor Muhammad was going on when more than 25 women and children climbed on a roof of a nearby house to see the marriage function. In the meantime, the roof suddenly collapsed. As a result, 10 women, including Bilqees Bibi, Danish Bibi and Sumera, sustained injuries and rushed to the DHQ Hospital.