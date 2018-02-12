Barricades to be removed before deadline: Sana

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah promised to remove all barricades pointed out by the Supreme Court on Sunday.

Addressing the media outside the court's Lahore Registry after the chief justice ordered the removal of barricades, Sanaullah said the government would complete the task before the deadline.

He explained that a suicide bombing attempt was averted due to the barriers outside Shahbaz’s Model Town office.

Sanaullah said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) respects the courts and any perception to the contrary is wrong.

In response to a question, Rana Sanaullah claimed that the chief justice wished PML-N win the Election 2018. He said if the PML-N wins the next general elections, the next premier would be made on the wishes of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, and not the chief justice.

However, later, the Supreme Court spokesperson denied that the chief justice had wished that the PML-N should win the next elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesman rebuffed the statement from the Punjab law minister and termed it baseless and said that the chief justice had not uttered such words nor expressed any hope for the PML-N government in next elections.

Talking to the media outside the court before the start of hearing, Sanaullah said the provision of justice was as important as was provision of clean drinking water.

"It is most important for people to have access to basic justice in my opinion," he added.

Responding to a question, Sanaullah said "there are some elements misusing the court's remarks for their own cause," adding that remarks which can be used by someone’s opponent for their own benefit should not be made in court proceedings.