PML-N to win polls on basis of performance: Sana

FAISALABAD: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that a wide network of durable roads has been established across the province.

He said this while laying foundation stone of dual carriageway project at Narwala Bangla here on Sunday. State Minister for Textile Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Parliamentarians Muhammad Nawaz Malik, Haji Ilyas Ansari, Haji Khalid Saeed, Zafar Iqbal Nagra, Mian Ajmal Asif, Municipal Corporation mayor Muhammad Razzaq Malik, deputy mayors Ch Abdul Ghafoor, Sheikh Muhammad Yousaf and others were also present.

Rana Sanaullah said that the dual carriageway of 2.38km was being constructed from Narwala Road Bypass to Aminpur Motorway Interchange at a cost of Rs 330 million. The Punjab minister said that infrastructure of roads was very important for socio-economic development. He said that Faisalabad city had been changed into a developed city now after launching of various mega projects, including underpasses, flyovers, expressway, dual carriageway, water projects and establishment of public welfare institutions.

He said that the Punjab CM had inaugurated development projects worth Rs 40 billion during his visit last year. Rana Sanaullah Khan said that due to this project, the linked villages would not only get benefits of communication but entire Faisalabad would also be linked to the Motorway M4. He alleged that opposition parties created hindrance in the development process through sit-ins and locked-downs.

He claimed that power loadshedding had been finished and 80pc terrorism had been overcome due to revolutionary policies of the government. He hoped that the PML-N would again win the 2018 general elections on the basis of its performance.

He assured that the government would complete its tenure. State Minister for Textile Haji Akram Ansari thanked Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for providing huge funds for the development of Faisalabad. He said that the Faisalabad city had been linked now with M3, M4 and Karachi Lahore Motorway.

He said that Faisalabad would become a hub of economic activities in future due to this multi-dimensional development. MPA Zafar Iqbal thanked the law minister for initiating this mega dual carriageway project.