Ban imposed on kites selling

KHANEWAL: Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Agha Zaheer Abbas has said that ban has been imposed on kite flying across the district. Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements about kite selling and flying, he said that strict legal action would be taken against violators. He directed officers concerned to ensure implementation of orders and warned that strict action would be taken against the officers over negligence.
