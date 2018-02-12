31 held for violating Kite Flying Act

GUJRANWALA: District police have arrested 31 accused over violation of Kite Flying Act while 29 cases have been registered against the violators on Sunday.

According to a press release issued here, crackdown was launched against kite flyers in the city and surrounding areas. Police recovered hundreds of kites and string rolls. CPO Ashfaq Khan has directed all the SPs and SHOs to carry on crackdown against the kite manufacturers, sellers and buyers in their areas. He also appealed to the parents to keep an eye on their children to ensure they were not involved in any unlawful activity. He asked the citizens to inform the rescue 15 or nearest police station in case of any violation.

‘PML-N SHOULD RESPECT COURTS’: Former governor Punjab and PTI leader, Chaudhry M Sarwar said that the PML-N should respect the courts. Non-recognition culture of judicial system could reverse the development of the country. People of Pakistan shall reject these rulers in the next general election, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said, “In senate election, we shall not be a part of briefcase politics to gain loyalties of parliamentarians. PTI has already finalised its candidates. As governor Punjab, I installed the water filtration plant with the funds of one million rupees but the present government is installing the same plant in 10 million rupees.” PTI leader said the PML-N government had failed to provide clean water to the people and millions of people were losing their lives due to polluted drinking water.