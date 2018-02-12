Two injured during crossfire

OKARA: Two people were injured during crossfire between two groups at 34/2L village on Sunday.

The members of Sikandar Wattoo group and Ghulam Rasool Bhatti group exchanged hot words over installation of electric pole. Later, both groups opened fire at each other. As a result, Parvez and Amjad sustained injuries. Meanwhile, Munawar of Nisar Park was on his way home when three unknown accused shot at and injured him. A-Division police have registered a case.

ANTI-POLIO CAMPAIGN: Anti-polio campaign will begin here today. Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Saifullah Warriach told media that 1,082 mobile teams, 60 transit teams and 138 other teams would perform duty during the drive. The teams would perform duties at railway station, general bus stands and other sites, he added.

EIGHT GAMBLERS HELD: Sadar police on Sunday raided Kot Jan Muhammad and arrested eight gamblers and recovered stake money from them. On a tip-off, the police raided a den and arrested Ramzan, Saddam Hussain, Muhammad Usama, Sultan, Sultan Ahmad, Sher Ali, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Yasir and Azhar. The police have registered a case.

BOOTLEGGER HELD: A-Division police on Sunday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 30 liquor bottles from him. The police raided and arrested Parvez with liquor bottles. The police have registered a case.