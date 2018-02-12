‘Asma Jahangir’s death a great loss to country’

TOBA TEK SINGH: Several politicians and other notables on Sunday condoled the death of senior and renowned lawyer Asma Jahangir.

Farmers leader Ch Fateh Muhammad in his statement expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Asma Jahangir and said that she always fought for the people’s rights at every forum.

Awami Workers Party district president Zubair Ch said that she was a fearless and courageous lady who always stood against injustice of rulers.

District Bar Association (DBA) president Raja Khalid Mahmood and general secretary Sardar Waseem Gadhi said that Asma continued her struggle for the rights of the people till her last breath.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Hamza said that she was a great human rights defender. PML-N MNA Ch Asadur Rehman termed her death a great loss to the country.

OKARA: Different politicians and civil society members have expressed their grief over the sad demise of renowned lawyer Asma Jahangir in Lahore.

In their separate statements here on Sunday, they mentioned her unforgettable role in the struggle for uplift of law and democracy in the country.

They said that a bright chapter of human struggle for humanity had closed down with her death.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Samsam Ali Bokhari said that Asma Jahangir was a brave human being and lawyer who always played important role in defending human

rights in any part of the country.

He said that she was a strong voice against injustice. She played a very vital role in restoration of judiciary in the country, he added. Punjab Minister for Forests Mian Yawar Zaman said that Asma Jahangir always fought for the rights of the people. He said that she pleaded cases for restoration of democracy.

Punjab Bar Council member Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Punjab Bar Council executive member Akhtar Hussain Bhatti, Okara Press Club president Sheikh Shahbaz Shaheen, Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa, former president Rao Fazlur Rahman, finance secretary Zulfiqar Mali, former general secretary Sheikh Sajid Rashid and other office-bearers also condoled the death of Asma Jahangir.