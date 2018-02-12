Mon February 12, 2018
National

February 12, 2018

Anti-polio campaign

ISLAMABAD: An anti-polio campaign will start in different parts of the country today (Monday). Over 18.5 million under five years age children will be vaccinated against polio under the five-day campaign in Punjab. Over 5.7 million children, in KP, will be administered anti-polio drops under three-day campaign. The second seven-day Anti-Polio Campaign of the year will commence on 19th of this month in Sindh.

