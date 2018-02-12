Shujaat, Elahi offer condolences on Asma’s demise

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have expressed their heartfelt sorrow over the death of prominent lawyer Asma Jahangir. In a condolence message, they appreciated her meritorious services in the field of law and said that she enjoyed very much popularity among the lawyer community. "She always presented her thoughts, ideologies and stance boldly," the PML-Q leaders added. Shujaat Hussain also visited the residence of Asma Jahangir to offer his condolence. Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that Asma was a prominent lawyer and social worker and also very pro-poor. "She had sought our help in many cases. She was a brave daughter of a brave father and a voice for democracy." He said that her services for democracy, human rights and supremacy of law will always be remembered.