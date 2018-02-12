Tight security

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The security in the provincial metropolis was put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident on Sunday. Following the directions of the capital city police officer, the additional SPs reviewed security arrangements, visited churches and other sensitive buildings in their respective areas. The CCPO has appealed to the citizens to extend their full cooperation to police and immediately inform police about any suspicious activity around them.
LAHORE: The security in the provincial metropolis was put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident on Sunday. Following the directions of the capital city police officer, the additional SPs reviewed security arrangements, visited churches and other sensitive buildings in their respective areas. The CCPO has appealed to the citizens to extend their full cooperation to police and immediately inform police about any suspicious activity around them.
Comments