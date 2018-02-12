Shujaat to tour KP, Balochistan

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has decided to undertake tours of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to strengthen his party in those provinces.

He expressed these views during a meeting with PML-N and PTI local government representatives and young councillors belonging to Haripur Hazara who called on him at his residence on Sunday and announced joining the PML-Q. Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Mian Munir were also present.

Those who joined PML-Q included Nazim Muhammad Idrees, Naib Nazim Rashed Chaudhry, Muhammad Asad, Idrees Ali, Naveed Ali, Nadeem Khan, Khalid Chaudhry, Hafeez Anwar, Shakeel and Seth Naveed.

Welcoming them to the party fold, Shujaat Hussain said that ideal progress during tenure of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took place in Punjab and many public welfare projects were completed which were unparalleled.