Mon February 12, 2018
National

MD
Monitoring Desk
February 12, 2018

Sindh CM for giving Asma state funeral

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has asked the prime minister to give the late Asma Jahangir state funeral. Murad's tweet on Sunday said: "Am requesting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to consider giving the late Asma Jahangir state funeral and allow the Sindh government to fly the national flag at half mast out of respect for her matchless contributions and unwavering principles." The government has also announced one-day mourning in Sindh today (Monday).

