FC Balochistan nabs 20 suspected terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps Balochistan conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on Sunday in various areas and apprehended 20 suspected terrorists. The IBOs were conducted in Buleda, Gish Kaur, Tratha and Pishin areas of Balochistan, said a statement issued by the ISPR. Cache of arms and ammunition including RPG rockets, submachine guns and sniper rifle ammunition, laptops, Global Positioning System (GPS) and communication equipment were also recovered. The IBOs were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad.