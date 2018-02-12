Low gas pressure: Protesters block Indus Highway for eight hours

KARAK: Enraged protesters blocked the Indus Highway for more than eight hours here on Sunday against the extremely low gas pressure in the area.

The stick-wielding group of youth attacked passenger vehicles, smashing windows of many. Thousands of enraged protestors of Chountra area marched to the Indus Highway in the morning and blocked it at the Niazi Well stop for traffic for more than eight hours.

Eyewitnesses said the youth attacked the vehicles and broke their windscreens and windows with sticks. However, the policemen present on the spot remained silent spectators. Several kilometers long queues of vehicles were witnessed on both sides of Indus Highway and the passengers faced extreme hardships to reach their destinations.

The protesters refused to hold negotiations with the assistant commissioner, Karak, till the increase in gas pressure and resolved that they would not leave the spot until their demand was met. No negotiations were held as the district officers were not present due to the weekly holiday on?Sunday.