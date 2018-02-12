Senate polls: ECP says so far nine nominations filed for Fata seats

ISLAMABAD: The ECP Sunday said nine candidates had filed their nomination papers so far with the returning officer for Fata’s Senate seats. According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination papers from Fata is February 12.

The five candidates who had filed their nomination papers for Fata Senate seats include: Hilalur Rehman, Haidar Shah, Irfanullah, Malik Najamul Hassan and Shoaib Hassan while four candidates had filed their nomination papers the other day included Hidayatullah, Mirza Muhammad, Shamim Afridi and Sajid Tori.

The last date for filing of nomination papers from federal capital for Senate elections was February 10. The five candidates had filed their nomination papers for general seat from federal capital included Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo of the PML-N, Fareed Hussain of the PML-N, Ch Atif Fazal of the PML-N, Raja Imran Ashraf of the PPP and Kanwal Shauzab of the PTI.

Similarly, three candidates had filed their nomination papers for technocrat seat from federal capital included Mushahid Hussain Sayed of the PML-N, Raja Shakil Abbasi of the PPP and Dr Tahir Mahmood of the PML-N.