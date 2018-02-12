Pak-Afghan border fencing to check threat from across border

MIRANSHAH: As per its commitment to stop illegal movement, Pakistan will complete fencing of porous border with Afghanistan incorporated with technical surveillance means, border forts and posts by end of next year.

“So far 160 kilometres of Pak-Afghan border in segments of North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber tribal agencies has been fenced,” a senior Pakistan Army officer told a media team from Islamabad during a visit to North Waziristan.

The officer said that on its part Pakistan has been fencing the border as per plan and the border management could be more effective if same steps are also reciprocated by Afghan side. “Presently, there are 1,126 Pakistani posts, whereas Afghan side has established only 145 posts reflecting ratio of seven to one posts,” he added.

There would be 750 border forts with inter fort distance of 1.5 to 3 kilometres planned along Pak-Afghan border to cover frequented and unfrequented routes. Presently, 140 forts have been completed and 15 are under construction, while the remaining are in the pipeline.

The effective border management through fencing with an estimated cost of Rs56 billion is aimed at denying illegal movement of persons and goods, by checking cross-border movement of terrorists and their facilitators and abettors. “There is no threat from inside, rather all threats are from across the border where the Afghan authorities do not have control on most of the area,” said the officer.

The senior army officer informed the visiting newsmen that now when peace has been restored following operation Zarb-e-Azb, the third biggest official crossing namely Ghulam Khan between Khost (Afghanistan) and North Waziristan would be opened for legal movement within a month. The crossing having biometric identification system, human goods and vehicular scanning would generate economic activity between the two countries.

The border-crossing terminal at Ghulam Khan, located 16 kilometres from Miranshah, would be facilitated with already created road link to Bannu and further to Islamabad. To a question, the newsmen were informed that majority of population of Fata supports reforms and there is overwhelming view that the present system should change. “I will not go into detail of the reforms but the majority of population wants the present system to go with reforms in Fata,” he said.

The military officer said that following restoration of peace with elimination of terrorists and their hideouts, North Waziristan and other parts of Fata were undergoing unprecedented development with provision of education, health, water and other facilities.

Another major step for effective border management also includes raising of 73 Frontier Constabulary (FC) wings. The officer said 29 FC wings have been raised to date and 14 FC wings would be operationalised so as to be deployed in Fata and Balochistan on borders.