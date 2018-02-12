Present quota of two seats from Islamabad adversely affected Senate constitution: JI

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has opposed the election of two Senate seats from the federal capital and said that it was against the spirit of parity among provinces.

Addressing a select gathering of experts from different walks of life at Mansoora on Sunday, the JI Ameer said that the parity formula aimed to raise the federation on a strong footing.

However, the present quota of two Senate seats from Islamabad adversely affected the constitution of the Senate. He, therefore, demanded that the present procedure of electing two senators from Islamabad should be changed and the elected assembly members from all provinces should be given equal weight, so that the sense of discrimination in the provinces on the score could be eliminated.

Meanwhile, while addressing the concluding session of the JI central workshop at Mansoora, he said it was tragic that secular and liberal elements holding power in the country were tolerating the molestation of children like Zaiban and Asma but were not ready to accept the enforcement of Shariah.

He said that if the punishments under the Shariah ( Hudood) were enforced, crimes like murders, dacoities, thefts, and molestation of innocent girls could be stopped.

Sirajul Haq said that Shariah did not only mean punishment, it also laid down an elaborate system for the look after of orphans, widows and the elimination of oppressive economic system founded on interest. Shariah also provides for a uniform education system instead of the present class-based education system besides the provision of basic health facilities and employment to citizens, and the dispensation of inexpensive and quick justice to the masses.

He said that Pakistan had been achieved in the name of Islam but during the last seventy years, the Islamic system was not allowed to function in the country for a single day. Sirajul Haq said that the JI would make farm workers and industrial workers shareholders in the profits of agricultural and industrial incomes to end their exploitation by feudal lords and industrialists.