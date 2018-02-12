Arrangements made for success of spring plantation drive

Islamabad: The climate change ministry has made arrangements in coordination with the provincial forest and environment departments to make spring tree plantation campaign a success.

The ministry has written letters to the provincial governments and urged them to take all-out measures to achieve the target set for the ongoing spring tree plantation campaign.

It would also provide all the required assistance and support to the provincial forest departments as the rising deforestation is exposing the country to the negative fallouts of global warming.

The Spokesman of the climate change ministry, Saleem Shaikh, told this correspondent that the targets to plant trees are set twice a year—(February-March) and (June-September) — and tree plantation campaigns are carried out with the help of the provincial departments.

He said the United Nations charter emphasized that there must be 12 percent of forest area over the total land of the country but Pakistan has only 4.9 percent forest cover due to which tree plantation campaigns are launched every year to enhance green area.

“The support of the provinces is must for the success of the tree plantation campaign that has been launched by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. We are making contacts with the provincial forest departments and urging them to play their due role in this campaign,” he said.