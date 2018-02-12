Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

February 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India not allowing Hindu Yatrees to travel to Pakistan

India not allowing Hindu Yatrees to travel to Pakistan

LAHORE: The Indian authorities Sunday didn’t allow several hundred Hindu Yatrees to travel to Pakistan through the Wagha border, a spokesman for Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Amir Hashmi told The News.

The Yatrees were due to participate in their religious festival Maha Shivaratri, which is celebrated annually in honour of their god Shiva. The spokesman said now local Hindu Yatrees would celebrate the festival to be held at Katas Raj, Chakwal, where the main ceremony would be held on February 13.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar