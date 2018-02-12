NCSW ‘deeply grieved’ over demise of Asma Jahangir

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Asma Jahangir, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan and a staunch supporter and advocate for human rights in the country.

A statement issued by the Commission says that Asma Jahangir was an icon of human rights and democracy in Pakistan. “She always stood for the rights of the weak and had the courage to challenge the mighty and the powerful. She devoted her career to defending human and women rights, rights of religious minorities and children,” states the statement.

The Commission paid tribute to Asma’s services to women rights movement in Pakistan and termed them unparalleled and iconic. “She was always at the forefront in raising voice for the rights and empowerment of Pakistani women. She was the co-founder of Women Action Forum (WAF), the group of women who spearheaded the women rights movement in Pakistan.”

The statement recalled that on 12 February 1983, when the Punjab Women Lawyers Association in Lahore organized a public protest against the Proposed Law of Evidence, Ms. Asma and other participating WAF members were beaten, tear gassed, and arrested by police. The country commemorates February 12 as National Women’s Day.

“NCSW acknowledges Asma’s services rendered for cause of independence of judiciary, rule of law and especially for her life-long efforts in promoting human rights. The Commission extends heartfelt condolences and sympathies to members of the aggrieved family,” says the statement.