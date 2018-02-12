Iranian-Canadian activist dies in prison

WASHINGTON: An Iranian-Canadian dual citizen and environmental activist imprisoned by Iranian authorities last month has died in prison, his son wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Kavous Seyed-Emami was managing director of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, which seeks to protect Iran´s rare animals, and a US -trained scholar in sociology. Seyed-Emami´s son, the Iranian musician Raam Emami, wrote on Twitter that his father was arrested on Jan. 24, and that his mother had been informed of Emami´s death on Feb. 9. It was not immediately clear where he was tweeting from. “The news of my father´s passing is impossible to fathom,” Raam Emami wrote. “I still can´t believe this. “On his Instagram account, Raam Emami wrote that authorities said his father had committed suicide. He did not respond to requests for further comment.

Tehran´s prosecutor Abbas Jafari-Dolatabadi said on Saturday that Iran´s security forces had arrested several people on espionage charges, the judiciary´s Mizan news agency reported. “They were gathering classified information in strategic areas . . . under the coverage of scientific and environmental projects,” he said, without giving further information. The Iranian judiciary could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday evening. Iranian authorities had not announced an arrest of Seyed-Emami, and his death was not confirmed by official sources.