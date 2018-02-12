Tanzania church accuses govt of harming democracy

NAIROBI: Tanzania´s Catholic church on Sunday accused the government of President John Magufuli of violating democratic norms by limiting freedom of expression.

“Party political activities, such as public meetings, demonstrations, rallies, debates inside premises, which are after all every citizen´s right, have been suspended until the next elections,” said a letter penned by the country´s Catholic bishops. Denouncing “violations of the constitution and national laws,” the bishops pointed to the temporary shutdown of some media outlets, saying it amounted to “restricting citizens´ right to be informed” and hence freedom of expression. The episcopal letter warned such a political climate would only foment “division and hatred.”

“If we allow this to continue, we should not be surprised if we find ourselves embroiled in worse conflicts which will destroy the basis of peace and national unity,” it said. In recent months, the church has come under fire for its silence in the face of Magufuli´s “dictatorial bent” and particularly over its failure to address the attempted murder of senior opposition lawmaker Tundu Lissu in September.