Sudan president replaces intelligence chief

KHARTOUM: Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has replaced the intelligence chief, state news agency SUNA reported on Sunday. It said that Salah Abdallah Mohamed Saleh, known as Gosh, was appointed head of the National Intelligence and Security Service, replacing Mohammed Atta al-Moula. Moula was part of a Sudanese delegation that visited Cairo last week for talks with Egyptian officials on security and water issues.