One in four Iraqi children in poverty

BAGHDAD: One in four Iraqi children are in poverty and four million are in need of assistance as a result of the country´s war with Islamic State militants, the United Nation´s children agency said on Sunday. The UN has verified 150 attacks on education facilities and 50 attacks on health centres and personnel since 2014, UNICEF said in a statement. Half of Iraq´s schools need repairs and over 3 million children have had their education interrupted, it said. Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December, having taken back all the territory captured by the militants in 2014 and 2015, and is seeking $100 billion in foreign investment in transport, energy and agriculture as part of a plan to rebuild parts of the country and revive the economy.