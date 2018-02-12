French carnival under fire

LILLE, FRANCE: A carnival in the northern French port of Dunkirk opened Sunday clouded by a controversy over the use of blackface after criticism from anti-racism campaigners. The weeks-long event, usually attended by tens of thousands of people, sees locals dress up and parade through the streets in costumes, with some choosing to wear black make-up and clothing to resemble African tribal figures. It is under particular scrutiny this year over the “Night of the Blacks”, a fundraising tradition dating back 50 years, which is set to take place on March 10 at the city´s main conference centre. A poster, put up around the port before being flagged by anti-racism campaigners in December, features three men wearing blackface paint and feather head-dresses. The city´s local mayor, left-winger Patrick Vergriete, has defended blackface as a “freedom to laugh, to have fun together”, saying the outfits are satirical and meant to be caricatures.