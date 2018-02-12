Russian medallist’s suspension special issue: IOC

PYEONGCHANG: Russian athletes are a “major focus” for anti-doping tests, a senior Olympic official said on Sunday, as it emerged that the first Russian medallist in Pyeongchang served a drugs suspension.

Semen Elistratov, who took bronze in the men’s 1,500m short track speed skating on Saturday, was briefly suspended in 2016 after testing positive for meldonium — the same substance that saw Maria Sharapova banned.The 27-year-old Elistratov is one of 168 athletes competing as a neutral “Olympic Athlete from Russia”, after Russia’s team was suspended as punishment for systemic doping.

Richard Budgett, medical director for the International Olympic Committee, said meldonium was a “special issue” and it seemed that Elistratov took the drug before it was banned at the start of 2016. Russian tennis star Sharapova, a former world number one, served a 15-month ban after testing positive for meldonium in early 2016. “Because of the way it’s metabolised, it can stay in the system for many, many months, even nine months after it had been taken,” Budgett said. “So if the cases were consistent with meldonium intake before it was prohibited, then that would not be considered an anti-doping rule violation.

Elistratov reportedly also took aim at the “hard and unfair” exclusion of many Russian athletes, comments that will be scrutinised as the IOC considers lifting Russia’s Olympic ban in time for the February 25 closing ceremony. Budgett said the Olympic Athletes from Russia had been heavily tested before the Games and remained under scrutiny in Pyeongchang, where about 2,500 doping controls were expected.“The Olympic Athletes from Russia obviously were a major focus for both the pre-Games taskforce and now at the Games,” he said.