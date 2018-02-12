Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

February 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Condolence

Condolence

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan has expressed his heartfelt condolence on the death of senior sports journalist Shahid Sheikh’s daughter. In his condolence message, on Sunday, Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan prayed that Almighty Allah may shower His blessings upon the departed soul and grant courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar