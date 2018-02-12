tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan has expressed his heartfelt condolence on the death of senior sports journalist Shahid Sheikh’s daughter. In his condolence message, on Sunday, Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan prayed that Almighty Allah may shower His blessings upon the departed soul and grant courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.
