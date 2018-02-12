Sultan One impresses in Derby trials

LAHORE: Nearly a dozen ponies and fillies stepped out in the overcast weather to run 2000 metres but out of those, Sultan One stood in the forefront in the Derby trials held here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

In the other main race of the day, Munir Dar Memorial Cup Simba turned out to be the winner. On this day of derby trials, nice races were conducted and in all of them favourites were the winners. Sultan One in its win for glory took 2.05 minutes to surpass two miles distance.

Uzair Prince claimed the opening race of the day which a Sawat Plate in class 7 and division-5 and was run for 900 metres. Afzaal Choice, had an entry on fluke stood second while out of favour On the Spot grabbed the third position. Bano and Danial Bryan were the ponies that were carrying an out of chance of winning but that chance never came for them.

In the second race of class 7 and division 5, Golden Pound lived up to the expectation as favourite of the race. Interestingly Payara Jutt was favrouite for a place and it claimed it while fluke was expected from Amir Queen but it finished third.

Owais-e-Bhakkar shifted its energies to the top level by winning the third race. It was expected to take the place in this class 7 and division 4 and 5 race. The fluke maker Real Cammando claimed the second position while the third place went to Fakhar-e-Niaz Baig. As of the favourite, Star of Sky was beaten with no trace among the top notchers.

Aie Desert won the fourth race of the day when it was believed to win the second place. This class 7 and division 3 and 4 race of 1000 metres had Aftab Princess as favourite but that place went to Very Special and Fancy Boy claimed the third position.

Simba, expected to win the place, jumped to number one position in the Munir Ahmed Dar Memorial Cup, which was reserved for three-year-old ponies. Golke Queen which was favourite slipped to second place. And an unexpected pony California won the third position.

In the Derby Trials, restricted for only Pakistani colts and fillies of four years of age, Sultan One was the winner. He kept the expectations of the pundits in tact.

Second in the list came Gujrat One. It was believed to stage a surprise and it stood second while the third position went to Big faith and the one that went out of contention was Loving Memory. The Pakistan Derby is scheduled for March 4 and on the day Sultan One, Gujrat One, Big Faith, Loving Memory and Benevolent claimed the first five places.

In the seventh race of class 6 and division 4, Love You True was the winner with second place gone to Dazzling and Alizeh Star stood third. Here River Rose was favourite. The eighth race of class 7 and division 1 finished in favour of Chan Makhna. Candle lit at number second place and favourite Babe De Rani was third. The final race of the day was in class 7 and division 2 and 3 and Cat’s Eye opened the horizon of light ahead of all. Payara Sayee came second with Neeli The Great becoming third. Dollar Box and Hornet were the favourite ponies for the first two places.