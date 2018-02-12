Peiffer upstages Fourcade to win biathlon sprint

PYEONGCHANG: Germany’s Arnd Peiffer upstaged French hope Martin Fourcade to win the men’s biathlon 10km sprint at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Peiffer, a 2014 silver-medallist in the 4x7.5km relay, mastered bitter cold and wind to time 23min 38.8sec, 4.4sec quicker than Michal Krcmar of the Czech Republic.Italy’s Dominik Windisch was third while French army officer Fourcade, a four-time Olympic medallist, finished eighth.