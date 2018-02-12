Protesters burn N. Korean flag

SEOUL: South Korean activists burned the North’s flag Sunday near a theatre where Kim Jong Un’s sister and the South’s President were to watch a Northern musical display in the culmination of their Olympic rapprochement.

Some 140 members of Pyongyang’s Samjiyon Orchestra were to give a concert in Seoul as part of a cross-border deal in which the isolated, nuclear-armed North sent hundreds of athletes, cheerleaders and others to the Pyeongchang Winter Games in the South.

Kim on Saturday invited President Moon Jae-in to a summit in the North, an offer extended by his sister and special envoy Kim Yo Jong, who made history as the first member of the North’s ruling dynasty to visit the South since the Korean War.