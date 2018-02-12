Surgeries stopped in 22 theatres

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has stopped 15 hospitals from carrying out surgeries in their 22 operation theatres, and issued show-cause notices to 40 healthcare establishments for not implementing the Minimum Service Delivery Standards. According to a press release issued here on Sunday, during the last two working days of the previous week, teams of the PHC visited 42 hospitals of 14 districts of the province and carried out inspections of both public and private sector hospitals. One operation theatre each of the Nabeel Medical Centre in Lahore, Abbasi Medical Complex in Chakwal, Lalamusa Civil Hospital, Tehsil headquarters hospitals of Shujaabad, Mian Channu, Yazman and Hasilpur, Hazro and Rojhan. Five hospitals have two each operation theatres where they will not perform surgeries. The hospitals are: the Prime Care Hospital, Lahore, THQ hospitals of Minchinabad and Jalalpur Pirwala, DHQ hospitals of Bahawalnagar and Bhakkar. The Lodhran DHQ Hospital has been disallowed to carry out surgeries in its three OTs. The Punjab Healthcare Commission has directed the respective administrations of these hospitals to suspend surgeries in these OTs since these were unfit for any surgical procedures. These theatres would become functional only after the administrations concerned would have submitted laboratory reports and written replies to the PHC after having implemented the standardised measures in these theatres. The PHC also issued show-cause notices to 10 hospitals for not implementing measures for the disposal of the hospital waste. These include Nabeel Medical Centre, Lahore, Lalamusa Civil Hospital, DHQ hospitals of Bhakkar and Mianwali, Seyal Medical Centre in Multan, Zaeema Hospital in Lahore, Rana Al-Habib Hospital Foundation at Raiwind, Ali Children Surgical Hospital and Maternity Home at Manga Mandi, THQ hospitals of Wazirabad and Isa Khel, Mianwali.