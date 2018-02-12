Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

February 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Call to end poverty, ignorance

Call to end poverty, ignorance

LAHORE: Working class have urged the federal and provincial governments and all political parties to adopt the National Action Programme for elimination of poverty, ignorance and an illogical gap between the rich and the poor in society and attain national economic self–reliance. These demands were raised in a meeting of different industrial and public service trade union leaders of the Punjab Trade Unions Federation, Pakistan Textile Workers Federation and All Pakistan Workers Confederation in Bukhtiar Labour Hall.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar