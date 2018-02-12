Call to end poverty, ignorance

LAHORE: Working class have urged the federal and provincial governments and all political parties to adopt the National Action Programme for elimination of poverty, ignorance and an illogical gap between the rich and the poor in society and attain national economic self–reliance. These demands were raised in a meeting of different industrial and public service trade union leaders of the Punjab Trade Unions Federation, Pakistan Textile Workers Federation and All Pakistan Workers Confederation in Bukhtiar Labour Hall.