Mon February 12, 2018
Lahore

February 12, 2018

‘One doctor for 1,700 patients’

LAHORE: PTI leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar issued a white paper about the alleged bad performance of the Punjab government in the health sector and has said that there is one doctor to look after 1,700 patients in the province. The white paper stated that health sector had been dwindling in Punjab due to incompetence of Punjab government. The incompetence of the rulers compelled the chief justice of Pakistan to visit the hospitals, the paper said. Sarwar said the rulers claimed they provided free medicine to patients, in fact, hospitals in Punjab were unable to accommodate patients due to incompetence of the rulers. The Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) gives time of one year for bypass operation and 6 to 7 months time for angiography to patients, he added.

