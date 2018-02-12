Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

February 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Literary conference

Literary conference

LAHORE: The second international conference entitled “Pakistani Anglophone Literature: Of the Desi & Diaspora” will be held on February 15 under the patronage of Kinnaird College, International Centre for Pakistani Writing in English (ICPWE). Former Foreign Minister Sardar Aseff Ahmed Ali will be the chief guest while Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra will be the keynote speaker. More than 30 speakers, including five international scholars, are participating in eleven sessions of the conference. The core objective of the conference is to enlighten and inform the audience about the richness and range of Pakistani literature in English and encourage critical thinking along with the appreciation of fine creative works by Pakistani writers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar