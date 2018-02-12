Literary conference

LAHORE: The second international conference entitled “Pakistani Anglophone Literature: Of the Desi & Diaspora” will be held on February 15 under the patronage of Kinnaird College, International Centre for Pakistani Writing in English (ICPWE). Former Foreign Minister Sardar Aseff Ahmed Ali will be the chief guest while Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra will be the keynote speaker. More than 30 speakers, including five international scholars, are participating in eleven sessions of the conference. The core objective of the conference is to enlighten and inform the audience about the richness and range of Pakistani literature in English and encourage critical thinking along with the appreciation of fine creative works by Pakistani writers.