Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

February 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Human Development Forum from 13th

Human Development Forum from 13th

The Planning & Development Department in collaboration with Urban Unit is organizing an international level stakeholder event titled Human Development Forum in Lahore on February 13 and 14. Ministers, government officials, national and international technical experts, development partners, academia and representatives from the private sector will participate in the event.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar