Human Development Forum from 13th

The Planning & Development Department in collaboration with Urban Unit is organizing an international level stakeholder event titled Human Development Forum in Lahore on February 13 and 14. Ministers, government officials, national and international technical experts, development partners, academia and representatives from the private sector will participate in the event.
