Shujaat to tour KP, Balochistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has decided to undertake tours of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to strengthen his party in those provinces. He expressed these views during a meeting with PML-N and PTI local government representatives and young councillors belonging to Haripur Hazara who called on him at his residence on Sunday and announced joining the PML-Q. Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Mian Munir were also present. Those who joined PML-Q included Nazim Muhammad Idrees, Naib Nazim Rashed Chaudhry, Muhammad Asad, Idrees Ali, Naveed Ali, Nadeem Khan, Khalid Chaudhry, Hafeez Anwar, Shakeel and Seth Naveed.