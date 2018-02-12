Scattered rain

Cloudy weather was observed in the city on Sunday while Met Office predicted scattered rain in the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting the western parts of the country and was likely to grip the upper and central parts of the country on Sunday and may persist till Monday. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm, with snowfall over the hills, associated with gusty winds was expected at scattered places in KP, FATA, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and at isolated places in Quetta.