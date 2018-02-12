Kite twine injures girl

LAHORE: A girl was injured by a stray kite string in the Millat Park area on Sunday. The girl identified as Zam Zam, daughter of Muhammad Javed of Nisbat Road, Gawalmandi, along with her father and mother was on her way home from a wedding function on a bike when her throat was slashed by a stray kite string. Sh was admitted to hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

Man dies: A 50-year-old man expired in a local hospital a few hours after he fell unconscious at his residence at Manawan. The deceased was identified as Waheed Khan. Hospital sources suspected that some poisonous substance might have claimed his life. Police have removed the body to morgue. Meanwhile, a man was found dead near the railway station in the Naulakha area. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who mighthave died of an overdose of drugs.

guard dies: A security guard died under mysterious circumstances in the Model Town area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Zaheer ul Islam. He accidentally pulled the trigger of his weapon while cleaning it, as a result of which, he suffered a fatal wound. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have removed the body to morgue.

thieves arrested: Gulberg investigation police arrested two alleged thieves and recovered loot from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Nasir and Asif Ali. Police recovered a laptop and cell phones from their possession. Meanwhile, Kahna Homicide Unit arrested four persons, including a woman, on charges of killing a woman, Nusrat, over a property issue a few months back in the Kot Lakhpat area. The arrested accused were identified as Saleem, Munawar, Shahid and Rehana.