Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
February 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

One dead, 12 injured in knife rampage in Beijing

One dead, 12 injured in knife rampage in Beijing

BEIJING: A man motivated by personal grievances killed a woman and injured 12 others in a knife attack in Beijing on Sunday, police said.

The rampage unfolded at a busy shopping mall in the heart of the Chinese capital before officers quickly subdued the attacker, according to the authorities. Three men and 10 women were injured, but one victim later died. None of the remaining victims are suffering from life-threatening injuries, police added.

Violent incidents are extremely rare in Beijing, which is tightly policed, particularly in the run-up to the Chinese New Year holiday that starts this year on Friday. "After a preliminary investigation the suspect named Zhu, 35, from Xihua County in Henan Province, confessed to injuring people in order to satisfy personal grievances," police said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar