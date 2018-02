Syrian strikes kill six civilians

BEIRUT: Syrian regime air strikes killed six civilians including two children overnight in Eastern Ghouta after a day of respite from deadly bombardment of the rebel enclave, a monitor said on Sunday.

Since February 5, President Bashar al-Assad’s regime has intensified its bombardment of the besieged region outside Damascus, killing more than 245 civilians including dozens of children. On Saturday, the Damascus government eased up its strikes on Eastern Ghouta as it faced Israeli air raids on what Israel said were regime and Iranian targets inside the country.

But the regime raids picked up again on Saturday night, killing six civilians and wounding more than 50 others, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said. Five of those, including two children, were killed in the region’s main town of Douma, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Western powers have expressed alarm over the government’s campaign against Eastern Ghouta, where 400,000 people have been besieged since 2013, facing severe food and medicine shortages.