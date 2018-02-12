Mon February 12, 2018
Sports

AFP
February 12, 2018

Two-time winner Berdych bows out of Davis Cup duty

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: Tomas Berdych said on Sunday he was quitting the Davis Cup after leading the Czech Republic to two consecutive wins in 2012 and 2013.

“One beautiful tennis era is over, I’m happy I was there and helped the Czech Republic win the Salad Bowl twice,” the 32-year-old world number 16 said in a statement.“I have played 29 Davis Cup ties for the Czech Republic since 2003, but at age 32 I cannot play non-stop without resting,” added Berdych, who has won 13 ATP titles but no Grand Slam.

Berdych, who won 50 of his 67 Davis Cup rubbers, was an exception among top players who often shun the competition to focus on their individual careers. From 2003 to 2013, he only missed two ties.His last Davis Cup encounter was a 3-2 first-round win in Germany in 2016.

