Ronaldo treble as Madrid warm up for PSG with big win

MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick as Real Madrid warmed up for their Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain with a big 5-2 victory over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have not scaled their usual heights this season and this was still not perfect, but they do look to be finding some form just in time for a potentially season-defining tie with the French side on Wednesday.

They blew Real Sociedad apart in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu, taking the lead inside a minute through Lucas Vazquez and finding themselves four goals ahead by the interval.

Toni Kroos got Real’s other goal, as they made it three wins and a draw from their last four La Liga games.The latter has played more games for Madrid under Zidane than anyone else and he opened the scoring after just 49 seconds, heading home a Ronaldo cross.

Without their leading scorer Willian Jose due to injury, and with a dreadful past record at the Bernabeu, the visitors quickly crumbled.Asensio and Marcelo combined superbly to set up Ronaldo to make it 2-0 before the half-hour mark, and Kroos made it three with a trademark curling strike on his right foot from the edge of the area. Ronaldo then headed home a Luka Modric corner on 37 minutes, and it could have been more than 4-0 at half-time, too, with Karim Benzema and Ronaldo both hitting the post from close range.