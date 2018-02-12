Chelsea slump not all my fault, insists Conte

LONDON: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes blame should be shared for the dramatic slump that has the Italian fighting for his job as West Brom visit the English champions on Monday.

A 4-1 thrashing at Watford on Monday followed an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in Chelsea’s last home game to leave the blues in serious risk of failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Conte has repeatedly complained this season about his lack of input into the club’s recruitment policy as tensions have risen with the Chelsea hierarchy. But the former Juventus coach accused his players of performing “with fear” and lacking “personality” as they surrendered meekly by conceding three times in the final 10 minutes at Vicarage Road.

“When you have this period with such poor results, you have to divide the responsibility between me, the players and the club,” said Conte.“As you know very well, because we are talking about football, a lot of times — I don’t agree with this — the coach depends on the results. For this reason, we have to pay great attention.”

West Brom’s visit is followed by an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Hull City before a trio of hugely demanding fixtures as Barcelona travel to Stamford Bridge in the last 16 of the Champions League before Chelsea visit Manchester United and Manchester City.

If Conte fails to secure a response against the Baggies on Monday, he could join the long list of Chelsea managers sacked mid-season under Roman Abramovich.