Ameer wins Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf

LAHORE: Ameer Khawar Khawaja surprised one and all with a gallant round of golf on Sunday to win the Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship title here at Lahore Gymkhana.

Ameer of Sialkot Golf Club excelled in all departments of the game in the final 18 holes to produce a round of net 65 and with a two days aggregate of 137, seven under par. Other performers in the net section of handicap category zero to nine were Ahmed Jibran of Gymkhana (2nd net) with two rounds scores of 71 and 68 and a total net score of 139, five under par. Robin Bagh (Millat Tractors) secured the third net position with a score of 143 net.

In the race for gross honors in the handicap category zero to nine, the best one turned out to be Ghazanfar Mehmood of Garden City Golf Club. He won the first gross position with two rounds scores of gross 72 and 74 and an aggregate of 146.

Muhammad Rehman of Royal Palm secured the second gross position. His scores were 73 and 74 for two rounds. Salman Jehangir of Gymkhana came third. His score was 151 gross.Ladies: Shahzadi Gulfam (1st net); Aisha Moazzam (2nd net); Zahida Durrani (3rd net)

Ladies gross: Parkha Ijaz (1st gross); Rimsha Ijaz (2nd gross); Ghazala Yasmin (3rd gross) Veterans (above 80): A/Cdr Z I Ahmed (1st net); Raja M Nazir (2nd net); Col Abdul Ghaffar (1st gross); Dr M Lateef Chaudry (2nd gross).

Veterans (70 to 80): Maj U D Najmi (1st net); Ejaz Malik (2nd net); Maj Salahuddin (3rd net)

Imtiaz Pervaiz (1st gross); Col Hamayun Rashid (2nd gross); Col Azam Khan (3rd gross)

Seniors: Hamid Sharif (1st net); Dr Zafar Nasrullah (2nd net); Wing Cmdr A Nafay (3rd net)

Imran Ahmed (1st gross); Omer Farooq (2nd gross); Dr Javed Iqbal (3rd gross)

Amateurs handicap 10-18: Raza Abbas (1st net); Hassan Hamid (2nd net); Rizwan Raees (3rd net)

Dr Dildar Hussain (1st gross); Azmat Lodhi (2nd gross); Ammad Nadeem (3rd gross).